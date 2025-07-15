New Analyst Forecast: $LE Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LE. Eric Beder from Small Cap Consumer Research set a price target of 20.0 for LE.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LE forecast page.
$LE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $LE stock to their portfolio, and 54 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 201,751 shares (-78.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,053,825
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 138,446 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,409,380
- TOWERVIEW LLC added 92,500 shares (+28.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $941,650
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 68,728 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $699,651
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 57,184 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $582,133
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 49,080 shares (-31.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $499,634
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 43,944 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $447,349
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.