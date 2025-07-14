New Analyst Forecast: $LDOS Given $190.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LDOS. Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a price target of 190.0 for LDOS.
$LDOS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LDOS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LDOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $173.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $190.0 on 07/14/2025
- Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $178.0 on 06/24/2025
- Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $200.0 on 05/08/2025
- Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $160.0 on 05/07/2025
- Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $168.0 on 05/07/2025
- Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 04/14/2025
$LDOS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LDOS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 02/05.
$LDOS Insider Trading Activity
$LDOS insiders have traded $LDOS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT C JR KOVARIK sold 1,511 shares for an estimated $203,322
- GREGORY R DAHLBERG sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $193,190
$LDOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of $LDOS stock to their portfolio, and 416 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,268,959 shares (+150.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,233,327
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,219,581 shares (+64.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,570,260
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,123,721 shares (+443.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $151,634,911
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 721,904 shares (-5.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,413,725
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 684,272 shares (+3450.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,335,663
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 578,880 shares (-94.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,114,067
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 576,993 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,859,435
