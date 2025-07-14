New Analyst Forecast: $LDOS Given $190.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LDOS. Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a price target of 190.0 for LDOS.

$LDOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LDOS recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LDOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $173.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $190.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Jonathan Siegmann from Stifel set a target price of $178.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $200.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $160.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $168.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $155.0 on 04/14/2025

$LDOS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LDOS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/13, 02/05.

$LDOS Insider Trading Activity

$LDOS insiders have traded $LDOS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT C JR KOVARIK sold 1,511 shares for an estimated $203,322

GREGORY R DAHLBERG sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $193,190

$LDOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of $LDOS stock to their portfolio, and 416 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

