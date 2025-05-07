New Analyst Forecast: $LDOS Given $168.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LDOS. Gavin Parsons from UBS set a price target of 168.0 for LDOS.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LDOS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LDOS forecast page.
$LDOS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LDOS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$LDOS Insider Trading Activity
$LDOS insiders have traded $LDOS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SURYA N MOHAPATRA sold 2,748 shares for an estimated $535,784
- NOEL B GEER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $322,260
- ROY E STEVENS (Sector President) sold 1,137 shares for an estimated $229,219
- ROBERT C JR KOVARIK sold 1,511 shares for an estimated $203,322
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LDOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 403 institutional investors add shares of $LDOS stock to their portfolio, and 408 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 835,930 shares (+510.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,424,075
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 788,847 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,641,298
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 721,904 shares (-5.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $97,413,725
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 684,272 shares (+3450.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,335,663
- INVESCO LTD. added 682,532 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,325,559
- FMR LLC removed 590,568 shares (-24.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,077,226
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 536,452 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,388,832
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.