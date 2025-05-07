New Analyst Forecast: $LDOS Given $168.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LDOS. Gavin Parsons from UBS set a price target of 168.0 for LDOS.

$LDOS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LDOS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GERALD E. CONNOLLY sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.

$LDOS Insider Trading Activity

$LDOS insiders have traded $LDOS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SURYA N MOHAPATRA sold 2,748 shares for an estimated $535,784

NOEL B GEER purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $322,260

ROY E STEVENS (Sector President) sold 1,137 shares for an estimated $229,219

ROBERT C JR KOVARIK sold 1,511 shares for an estimated $203,322

$LDOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 403 institutional investors add shares of $LDOS stock to their portfolio, and 408 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

