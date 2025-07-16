New Analyst Forecast: $LDI Given $1.4 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LDI. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 1.4 for LDI.

$LDI Insider Trading Activity

$LDI insiders have traded $LDI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LDI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANTHONY LI HSIEH sold 436,248 shares for an estimated $654,372

$LDI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $LDI stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

