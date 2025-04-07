New Analyst Forecast: $LCII Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LCII. An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 100.0 for LCII.

$LCII Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LCII recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LCII in the last 6 months, with a median target of $101.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $100.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Michael Swartz from Truist Financial set a target price of $102.0 on 01/07/2025

$LCII Insider Trading Activity

$LCII insiders have traded $LCII stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCII stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JASON LIPPERT (President , CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,260,000.

$LCII Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $LCII stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

