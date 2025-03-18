New Analyst Forecast: $LCID Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LCID. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 3.0 for LCID.

$LCID Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LCID recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $LCID in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $3.0 on 03/17/2025

on 03/17/2025 Jaime Perez from R.F. Lafferty set a target price of $4.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $3.5 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $3.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 John Murphy from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $3.4 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Garrett Nelson from CFRA set a target price of $2.0 on 10/17/2024

on 10/17/2024 Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $3.0 on 10/07/2024

$LCID Insider Trading Activity

$LCID insiders have traded $LCID stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVESTMENT FUND PUBLIC has made 2 purchases buying 396,188,386 shares for an estimated $1,026,524,108 and 0 sales.

$LCID Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of $LCID stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

