New Analyst Forecast: $LC Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LC. Kyle Joseph from Stephens set a price target of 15.0 for LC.

$LC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kyle Joseph from Stephens set a target price of $15.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Brad Capuzzi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $20.0 on 01/03/2025

$LC Insider Trading Activity

$LC insiders have traded $LC stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT SANBORN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $723,187 .

. MICHAEL P ZEISSER has made 2 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $444,600 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JORDAN CHENG (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $195,867 .

. ERIN SELLECK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,823 shares for an estimated $95,567.

$LC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $LC stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

