New Analyst Forecast: $LBTYA Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LBTYA. Maurice Patrick from Barclays set a price target of 11.0 for LBTYA.

$LBTYA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LBTYA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LBTYA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.4.

Here are some recent targets:

Maurice Patrick from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Ottavio Adorisio from Bernstein set a target price of $12.4 on 01/23/2025

on 01/23/2025 Polo Tang from UBS set a target price of $13.0 on 11/18/2024

$LBTYA Insider Trading Activity

$LBTYA insiders have traded $LBTYA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LBTYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS V. TOMPRAS sold 57,000 shares for an estimated $737,676

$LBTYA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $LBTYA stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

