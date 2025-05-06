New Analyst Forecast: $LBTYA Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LBTYA. Maurice Patrick from Barclays set a price target of 11.0 for LBTYA.
$LBTYA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LBTYA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LBTYA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.4.
Here are some recent targets:
- Maurice Patrick from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 05/06/2025
- Ottavio Adorisio from Bernstein set a target price of $12.4 on 01/23/2025
- Polo Tang from UBS set a target price of $13.0 on 11/18/2024
$LBTYA Insider Trading Activity
$LBTYA insiders have traded $LBTYA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LBTYA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NICHOLAS V. TOMPRAS sold 57,000 shares for an estimated $737,676
$LBTYA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $LBTYA stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACR ALPINE CAPITAL RESEARCH, LLC added 13,366,743 shares (+333.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $170,559,640
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,936,000
- ALTRINSIC GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,294,159 shares (-59.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,033,468
- FUND 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 2,252,068 shares (-61.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,736,387
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 2,228,008 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,429,382
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 2,148,324 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,412,614
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP removed 2,093,665 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,715,165
