New Analyst Forecast: $LBRT Given 'Hold' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LBRT. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Hold' for $LBRT.

$LBRT Insider Trading Activity

$LBRT insiders have traded $LBRT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LBRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER A WRIGHT (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $2,309,312 .

. MICHAEL STOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,434,902.

$LBRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $LBRT stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

