New Analyst Forecast: $LBRT Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LBRT. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 14.0 for LBRT.

$LBRT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LBRT recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $LBRT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $14.0 on 07/15/2025

Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Sean Meakim from JP Morgan set a target price of $13.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $22.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $13.5 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Derek Podhaizer from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 04/22/2025

$LBRT Insider Trading Activity

$LBRT insiders have traded $LBRT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LBRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL STOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $460,120.

$LBRT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 148 institutional investors add shares of $LBRT stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

