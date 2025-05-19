New Analyst Forecast: $LB Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LB. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $LB.
$LB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
$LB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 03/21/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $82.0 on 03/07/2025
$LB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $LB stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENTUCKY RETIREMENT SYSTEMS INSURANCE TRUST FUND removed 8,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $621,201
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC added 250 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,985
