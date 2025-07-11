New Analyst Forecast: $LAZ Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LAZ. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 50.0 for LAZ.

$LAZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LAZ recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $LAZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $50.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ryan Kenny from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $45.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Richard Ramsden from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $40.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Aidan Hall from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $46.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $55.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 02/03/2025

$LAZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LAZ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

$LAZ Insider Trading Activity

$LAZ insiders have traded $LAZ stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EVAN L RUSSO (CEO of Asset Management) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $6,740,424 .

. PETER RICHARD ORSZAG (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 129,078 shares for an estimated $5,859,927 .

. ALEXANDRA SOTO (Chief Operating Officer) sold 85,894 shares for an estimated $3,763,016

$LAZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 141 institutional investors add shares of $LAZ stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

