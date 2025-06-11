Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $LAKE Given $26.0 Price Target

June 11, 2025 — 02:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LAKE. Mark Smith from Lake Street set a price target of 26.0 for LAKE.

$LAKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LAKE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LAKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mark Smith from Lake Street set a target price of $26.0 on 06/10/2025
  • An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $28.0 on 03/25/2025

$LAKE Insider Trading Activity

$LAKE insiders have traded $LAKE stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARTIN G GLAVIN purchased 4,545 shares for an estimated $99,990
  • NIKKI HAMBLIN has made 2 purchases buying 3,810 shares for an estimated $86,217 and 0 sales.
  • JAMES M. JENKINS (President, CEO & Exec. Chair) has made 3 purchases buying 3,691 shares for an estimated $75,018 and 0 sales.
  • LAUREL A. YARTZ (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 3,272 shares for an estimated $65,954 and 0 sales.
  • AN HUI (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $44,000
  • ROGER D SHANNON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $23,230
  • MELISSA KIDD purchased 909 shares for an estimated $19,998

$LAKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $LAKE stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

