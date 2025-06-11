New Analyst Forecast: $LAKE Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LAKE. Mark Smith from Lake Street set a price target of 26.0 for LAKE.
$LAKE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LAKE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LAKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Smith from Lake Street set a target price of $26.0 on 06/10/2025
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $28.0 on 03/25/2025
$LAKE Insider Trading Activity
$LAKE insiders have traded $LAKE stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN G GLAVIN purchased 4,545 shares for an estimated $99,990
- NIKKI HAMBLIN has made 2 purchases buying 3,810 shares for an estimated $86,217 and 0 sales.
- JAMES M. JENKINS (President, CEO & Exec. Chair) has made 3 purchases buying 3,691 shares for an estimated $75,018 and 0 sales.
- LAUREL A. YARTZ (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 3,272 shares for an estimated $65,954 and 0 sales.
- AN HUI (Chief Operating Officer) purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $44,000
- ROGER D SHANNON (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $23,230
- MELISSA KIDD purchased 909 shares for an estimated $19,998
$LAKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $LAKE stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 995,568 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,219,986
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 196,601 shares (+879.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,992,966
- ANCORA ADVISORS LLC added 127,195 shares (+85.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,583,330
- GUGGENHEIM CAPITAL LLC removed 125,394 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,203,816
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 107,753 shares (+1720.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,188,463
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 99,682 shares (+358.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,024,541
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 85,384 shares (+404.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,734,149
