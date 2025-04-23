New Analyst Forecast: $LAD Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LAD. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $LAD.

$LAD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LAD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

$LAD Insider Trading Activity

$LAD insiders have traded $LAD stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN B DEBOER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 37,528 shares for an estimated $14,618,167 .

. CHRIS HOLZSHU (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,520 shares for an estimated $2,855,959 .

. TINA MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $392,720

GARY M GLANDON (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 567 shares for an estimated $218,706 .

. SHAUNA MCINTYRE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 625 shares for an estimated $213,503 .

. ADAM CHAMBERLAIN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 403 shares for an estimated $154,864

DAVID STORK (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 267 shares for an estimated $101,326

CONGDON STACY LORETZ sold 270 shares for an estimated $80,675

LOUIS MIRAMONTES sold 200 shares for an estimated $74,724

$LAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $LAD stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

