New Analyst Forecast: $LAC Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LAC. National Bank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $LAC.
$LAC Insider Trading Activity
$LAC insiders have traded $LAC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL JOHN BROWN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $2,710
- EDWARD GRANDY (Sr VP, GC & Secretary) sold 23 shares for an estimated $61
$LAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $LAC stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 2,092,571 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,214,935
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,782,557 shares (+48.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,830,729
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 1,490,258 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,426,066
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 1,450,200 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,307,094
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 545,385 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,477,993
- UBS GROUP AG removed 461,643 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,251,052
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 400,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,084,000
