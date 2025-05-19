New Analyst Forecast: $LAC Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $LAC. National Bank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $LAC.

$LAC Insider Trading Activity

$LAC insiders have traded $LAC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL JOHN BROWN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $2,710

EDWARD GRANDY (Sr VP, GC & Secretary) sold 23 shares for an estimated $61

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $LAC stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.