New Analyst Forecast: $KZR Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KZR. HC Wainwright & Co. gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $KZR.

$KZR Insider Trading Activity

$KZR insiders have traded $KZR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KZR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK C. SCHILLER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 561 shares for an estimated $2,401

PICHI LUO CHIANG (SVP, Corporate Controller) sold 264 shares for an estimated $1,129

