New Analyst Forecast: $KYTX Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KYTX. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Positive' for $KYTX.
$KYTX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KYTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Positive" rating on 05/27/2025
$KYTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $KYTX stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,126,935 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,104,984
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 918,892 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,436,656
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 831,301 shares (+512.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,604,410
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 508,282 shares (-68.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $980,984
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 461,959 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $891,580
- ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC removed 450,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,683,000
- PEAPOD LANE CAPITAL LLC added 396,221 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $764,706
