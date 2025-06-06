New Analyst Forecast: $KVYO Given $48.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KVYO. Matthew VanVliet from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 48.0 for KVYO.

$KVYO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KVYO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $KVYO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew VanVliet from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $48.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Scott Berg from Needham set a target price of $45.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $35.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Michael Berg from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $40.0 on 04/16/2025

$KVYO Insider Trading Activity

$KVYO insiders have traded $KVYO stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVYO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS L P SUMMIT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,100,000 shares for an estimated $412,495,000 .

. ANDREW BIALECKI (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,969,078 shares for an estimated $360,827,820

AMANDA WHALEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $4,295,786 .

. STEPHEN ERIC ROWLAND (President) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 66,981 shares for an estimated $2,335,322 .

. LANDON EDMOND (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,965 shares for an estimated $2,019,180 .

. CARMEL GALVIN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,687 shares for an estimated $855,678 .

. JEFF FAGNAN purchased 3,900 shares for an estimated $100,503

$KVYO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $KVYO stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

