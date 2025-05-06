New Analyst Forecast: $KVYO Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KVYO. Michael Berg from Wells Fargo set a price target of 32.0 for KVYO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KVYO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KVYO forecast page.

$KVYO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KVYO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KVYO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Berg from Wells Fargo set a target price of $32.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $40.0 on 04/16/2025

$KVYO Insider Trading Activity

$KVYO insiders have traded $KVYO stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVYO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS L P SUMMIT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,253,293 shares for an estimated $261,244,206 .

. AMANDA WHALEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $4,289,486 .

. LANDON EDMOND (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $3,054,300 .

. STEPHEN ERIC ROWLAND (President) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 57,378 shares for an estimated $1,998,224 .

. JEFF FAGNAN has made 2 purchases buying 17,415 shares for an estimated $602,424 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CARMEL GALVIN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,531 shares for an estimated $465,107.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KVYO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $KVYO stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.