New Analyst Forecast: $KVUE Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KVUE. Anna Lizzul from B of A Securities set a price target of 25.0 for KVUE.
$KVUE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KVUE recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $KVUE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anna Lizzul from B of A Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 07/15/2025
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $23.0 on 05/12/2025
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 05/09/2025
- Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $24.5 on 05/09/2025
- Edward Lewis from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $23.5 on 04/10/2025
- Javier Escalante from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $25.0 on 03/24/2025
- Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $29.0 on 03/05/2025
$KVUE Insider Trading Activity
$KVUE insiders have traded $KVUE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARLTON LAWSON (Group President EMEA & LA) sold 17,100 shares for an estimated $393,813
$KVUE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 562 institutional investors add shares of $KVUE stock to their portfolio, and 455 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 33,626,495 shares (-13.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $806,363,350
- FMR LLC removed 14,977,305 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $359,155,773
- TOMS CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP added 14,415,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $345,671,700
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 12,512,989 shares (+182.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $300,061,476
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 10,952,617 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $262,643,755
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 10,600,682 shares (+4.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,204,354
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 9,443,520 shares (-47.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $226,455,609
