New Analyst Forecast: $KVUE Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KVUE. Anna Lizzul from B of A Securities set a price target of 25.0 for KVUE.

$KVUE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KVUE recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $KVUE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anna Lizzul from B of A Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $23.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Filippo Falorni from Citigroup set a target price of $24.5 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Edward Lewis from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $23.5 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Javier Escalante from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $25.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Susan Anderson from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $29.0 on 03/05/2025

$KVUE Insider Trading Activity

$KVUE insiders have traded $KVUE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KVUE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARLTON LAWSON (Group President EMEA & LA) sold 17,100 shares for an estimated $393,813

$KVUE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 562 institutional investors add shares of $KVUE stock to their portfolio, and 455 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

