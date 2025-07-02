New Analyst Forecast: $KTOS Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KTOS. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Buy' for $KTOS.

$KTOS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KTOS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/06/2025

$KTOS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KTOS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KTOS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $52.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $27.0 on 01/06/2025

$KTOS Insider Trading Activity

$KTOS insiders have traded $KTOS stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN S. FENDLEY (President, US Division) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 67,000 shares for an estimated $2,309,205 .

. PHILLIP D CARRAI (President, STC Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,527,279 .

. JONAH ADELMAN (President, ME Division) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $1,350,340

DEANNA H LUND (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,567 shares for an estimated $1,142,242 .

. STACEY G ROCK (President, KTT Division) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $757,107 .

. DAVID M CARTER (President, DRSS Division) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 24,000 shares for an estimated $747,246 .

. DE BURGREEN MARIA CERVANTES (VP & Corp. Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,528 shares for an estimated $585,840 .

. THOMAS E IV MILLS (President, C5ISR Division) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,423 shares for an estimated $507,906 .

. ERIC M DEMARCO (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 16,955 shares for an estimated $500,700 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARIE MENDOZA (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,450 shares for an estimated $255,616 .

. BOBBI DOORENBOS sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $175,018

BRADLEY L BOYD sold 3,800 shares for an estimated $132,544

$KTOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $KTOS stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

