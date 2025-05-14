New Analyst Forecast: $KTB Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KTB. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $KTB.
$KTB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KTB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
$KTB Insider Trading Activity
$KTB insiders have traded $KTB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JENNIFER H. BROYLES (EVP, Global Brands President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,838 shares for an estimated $1,245,004.
$KTB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $KTB stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CULLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,485,744 shares (-56.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,307,395
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,373,957 shares (-76.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,111,862
- PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. removed 1,308,367 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,905,575
- FMR LLC removed 745,171 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,787,816
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 658,459 shares (+77.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,226,975
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 606,416 shares (-74.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,889,458
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 443,420 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,872,502
