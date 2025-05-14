New Analyst Forecast: $KTB Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KTB. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $KTB.

$KTB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KTB in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

$KTB Insider Trading Activity

$KTB insiders have traded $KTB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER H. BROYLES (EVP, Global Brands President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,838 shares for an estimated $1,245,004.

$KTB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of $KTB stock to their portfolio, and 197 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

