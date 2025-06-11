Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $KTB Given $85.0 Price Target

June 11, 2025 — 02:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KTB. Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 85.0 for KTB.

$KTB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KTB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KTB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $85.0 on 06/10/2025
  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $69.0 on 04/28/2025

$KTB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $KTB stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,373,957 shares (-76.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,111,862
  • PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. removed 1,308,367 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,905,575
  • FMR LLC removed 745,171 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,787,816
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 658,459 shares (+77.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,226,975
  • VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 606,416 shares (-74.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,889,458
  • JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 443,420 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,872,502
  • SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 436,597 shares (+375.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,998,965

