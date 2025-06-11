New Analyst Forecast: $KTB Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KTB. Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 85.0 for KTB.

$KTB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KTB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KTB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $85.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $69.0 on 04/28/2025

$KTB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $KTB stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

