New Analyst Forecast: $KTB Given $69.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KTB. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 69.0 for KTB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KTB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KTB forecast page.

$KTB Insider Trading Activity

$KTB insiders have traded $KTB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT H BAXTER (Chair, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 151,460 shares for an estimated $12,865,553 .

. JENNIFER H. BROYLES (EVP, Global Brands President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,838 shares for an estimated $1,245,004 .

. THOMAS L JR DOERR (EVP, GC, & Secretary) sold 9,038 shares for an estimated $729,545

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KTB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $KTB stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.