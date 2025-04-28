Stocks
KSS

New Analyst Forecast: $KSS Given 'Underweight' Rating

April 28, 2025 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KSS. Barclays gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $KSS.

$KSS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KSS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/28/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KSS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KSS forecast page.

$KSS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KSS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KSS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $11.0 on 03/12/2025
  • Alex Straton from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.0 on 03/12/2025

$KSS Insider Trading Activity

$KSS insiders have traded $KSS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FEENEY SIOBHAN MC (Sr EVP & Chief Tech & Digi Off) sold 3,827 shares for an estimated $53,769

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $KSS stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 16,572,086 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,672,087
  • FMR LLC removed 7,277,493 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,176,001
  • UBS GROUP AG added 6,145,231 shares (+774.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,279,043
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,016,775 shares (-38.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,355,521
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 2,857,700 shares (+3097.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,122,108
  • ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,713,300 shares (-79.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,054,732
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,415,558 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,874,434

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

KSS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.