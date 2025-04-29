New Analyst Forecast: $KRRO Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KRRO. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $KRRO.

$KRRO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KRRO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

$KRRO Insider Trading Activity

$KRRO insiders have traded $KRRO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINEET AGARWAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 800 shares for an estimated $56,000

$KRRO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $KRRO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

