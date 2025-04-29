New Analyst Forecast: $KRRO Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KRRO. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $KRRO.
$KRRO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KRRO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/28/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025
$KRRO Insider Trading Activity
$KRRO insiders have traded $KRRO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRRO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VINEET AGARWAL (Chief Financial Officer) sold 800 shares for an estimated $56,000
$KRRO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $KRRO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 705,794 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,869,577
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 340,410 shares (+220.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,959,408
- EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 273,610 shares (-69.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,416,332
- CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 265,826 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,119,995
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 159,440 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,069,880
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 102,094 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,886,718
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 91,757 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,493,188
