New Analyst Forecast: $KRNT Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KRNT. James Ricchiuti from Needham set a price target of 30.0 for KRNT.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KRNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KRNT forecast page.
$KRNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $KRNT stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 765,667 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,608,926
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 753,437 shares (-21.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,375,577
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 586,725 shares (+42.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,194,712
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 477,179 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,104,575
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 469,774 shares (+42.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,963,287
- HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. removed 405,461 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,549,017
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 383,252 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,312,448
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.