New Analyst Forecast: $KRMN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KRMN. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $KRMN.
$KRMN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KRMN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
$KRMN Insider Trading Activity
$KRMN insiders have traded $KRMN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SPACECO SPV LP TCFIII sold 9,686,678 shares for an estimated $213,106,916
- ANTHONY KOBLINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 381,819 shares for an estimated $8,400,018.
- STEPHANIE SAWHILL (Chief Growth Officer) sold 72,727 shares for an estimated $1,599,994
- JONATHAN BEAUDOIN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 72,727 shares for an estimated $1,599,994
- MICHAEL WILLIS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 72,727 shares for an estimated $1,599,994
