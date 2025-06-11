New Analyst Forecast: $KRMN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KRMN. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $KRMN.

$KRMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KRMN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

$KRMN Insider Trading Activity

$KRMN insiders have traded $KRMN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SPACECO SPV LP TCFIII sold 9,686,678 shares for an estimated $213,106,916

ANTHONY KOBLINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 381,819 shares for an estimated $8,400,018 .

. STEPHANIE SAWHILL (Chief Growth Officer) sold 72,727 shares for an estimated $1,599,994

JONATHAN BEAUDOIN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 72,727 shares for an estimated $1,599,994

MICHAEL WILLIS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 72,727 shares for an estimated $1,599,994

