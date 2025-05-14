Stocks
KRMN

New Analyst Forecast: $KRMN Given $50.0 Price Target

May 14, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KRMN. Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 50.0 for KRMN.

$KRMN Insider Trading Activity

$KRMN insiders have traded $KRMN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SPACECO SPV LP TCFIII sold 9,686,678 shares for an estimated $213,106,916
  • ANTHONY KOBLINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 381,819 shares for an estimated $8,400,018.
  • STEPHANIE SAWHILL (Chief Growth Officer) sold 72,727 shares for an estimated $1,599,994
  • JONATHAN BEAUDOIN (Chief Operating Officer) sold 72,727 shares for an estimated $1,599,994
  • MICHAEL WILLIS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 72,727 shares for an estimated $1,599,994

