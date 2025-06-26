New Analyst Forecast: $KR Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KR. Telsey Advisory gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $KR.

$KR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

$KR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $KR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $83.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $76.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $73.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 03/06/2025

$KR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$KR Insider Trading Activity

$KR insiders have traded $KR stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YAEL COSSET (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 244,568 shares for an estimated $17,125,750 .

. MARY ELLEN ADCOCK (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 103,936 shares for an estimated $6,899,990 .

. GABRIEL ARREAGA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 67,786 shares for an estimated $4,792,919 .

. CHRISTINE S WHEATLEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $4,245,258 .

. TIMOTHY A MASSA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 60,534 shares for an estimated $4,237,215 .

. TODD A FOLEY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,106 shares for an estimated $2,861,713 .

. VALERIE L. JABBAR (Senior Vice President) sold 31,271 shares for an estimated $2,160,281

CARIN L FIKE (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,508 shares for an estimated $1,906,779 .

. KENNETH C KIMBALL (Senior Vice President) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $719,081

BRIAN W NICHOLS (Vice President & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,741 shares for an estimated $253,686.

$KR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 644 institutional investors add shares of $KR stock to their portfolio, and 665 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

