New Analyst Forecast: $KR Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KR. Telsey Advisory gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $KR.
$KR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KR forecast page.
$KR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $KR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $83.0 on 06/23/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $76.0 on 06/23/2025
- John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $73.0 on 04/03/2025
- An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $58.0 on 03/06/2025
$KR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $500,000 on 05/09.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 02/20.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$KR Insider Trading Activity
$KR insiders have traded $KR stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- YAEL COSSET (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 244,568 shares for an estimated $17,125,750.
- MARY ELLEN ADCOCK (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 103,936 shares for an estimated $6,899,990.
- GABRIEL ARREAGA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 67,786 shares for an estimated $4,792,919.
- CHRISTINE S WHEATLEY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $4,245,258.
- TIMOTHY A MASSA (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 60,534 shares for an estimated $4,237,215.
- TODD A FOLEY (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,106 shares for an estimated $2,861,713.
- VALERIE L. JABBAR (Senior Vice President) sold 31,271 shares for an estimated $2,160,281
- CARIN L FIKE (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 26,508 shares for an estimated $1,906,779.
- KENNETH C KIMBALL (Senior Vice President) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $719,081
- BRIAN W NICHOLS (Vice President & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,741 shares for an estimated $253,686.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$KR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 644 institutional investors add shares of $KR stock to their portfolio, and 665 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 9,516,548 shares (-48.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $644,175,134
- CITIGROUP INC added 5,080,237 shares (+928.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $343,881,242
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,483,769 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $235,816,323
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,945,848 shares (+85.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $199,404,451
- NORGES BANK added 2,911,101 shares (+42.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $178,013,826
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,393,120 shares (+90.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $161,990,292
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,391,650 shares (-52.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $161,890,788
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
