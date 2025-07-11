Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $KPTI Given $27.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 06:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KPTI. Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 27.0 for KPTI.

$KPTI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KPTI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $KPTI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $27.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $33.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Peter Lawson from Barclays set a target price of $10.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Michael Ulz from Baird set a target price of $42.0 on 05/13/2025

$KPTI Insider Trading Activity

$KPTI insiders have traded $KPTI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KPTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL MANO (SVP, General Counsel&Secretary) sold 2,793 shares for an estimated $17,567
  • RICHARD A. PAULSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,580 shares for an estimated $5,260.
  • RESHMA RANGWALA (EVP & Chief Medical Officer) sold 419 shares for an estimated $2,585

$KPTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $KPTI stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

