New Analyst Forecast: $KOF Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KOF. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $KOF.
$KOF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KOF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/04/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KOF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KOF forecast page.
$KOF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $KOF stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. removed 813,164 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,337,343
- CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP added 619,931 shares (+138.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,286,425
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 390,074 shares (-36.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,382,863
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 353,663 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,546,811
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 150,288 shares (-75.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,705,932
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 110,712 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,623,357
- CROSSMARK GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. removed 109,881 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,558,631
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.