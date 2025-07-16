New Analyst Forecast: $KOF Given $107.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KOF. Lucas Ferreira from JP Morgan set a price target of 107.0 for KOF.
$KOF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KOF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KOF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $107.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lucas Ferreira from JP Morgan set a target price of $107.0 on 07/16/2025
- Rodrigo Alcantara from UBS set a target price of $113.0 on 07/08/2025
- Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $105.0 on 03/04/2025
$KOF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $KOF stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. added 1,004,136 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,667,575
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO removed 294,400 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,875,776
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 252,026 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,007,453
- INVESCO LTD. removed 192,497 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,573,051
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 129,070 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,782,800
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 96,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,782,098
- HOSKING PARTNERS LLP added 86,738 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,918,312
