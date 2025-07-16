New Analyst Forecast: $KOF Given $107.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KOF. Lucas Ferreira from JP Morgan set a price target of 107.0 for KOF.

$KOF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KOF recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KOF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $107.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Lucas Ferreira from JP Morgan set a target price of $107.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Rodrigo Alcantara from UBS set a target price of $113.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $105.0 on 03/04/2025

$KOF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $KOF stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

