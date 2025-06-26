New Analyst Forecast: $KNX Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KNX. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Positive' for $KNX.

$KNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KNX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/24/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KNX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KNX forecast page.

$KNX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KNX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $KNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $52.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $42.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $46.0 on 04/22/2025

$KNX Insider Trading Activity

$KNX insiders have traded $KNX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS L COL purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $226,830

TIMOTHY SEAN HARRINGTON (Pres - US Xpress) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $52,848

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $KNX stock to their portfolio, and 294 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.