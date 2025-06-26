New Analyst Forecast: $KNX Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KNX. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Positive' for $KNX.
$KNX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KNX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/24/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
$KNX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KNX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $KNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $52.0 on 06/24/2025
- Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $42.0 on 04/25/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $46.0 on 04/22/2025
$KNX Insider Trading Activity
$KNX insiders have traded $KNX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS L COL purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $226,830
- TIMOTHY SEAN HARRINGTON (Pres - US Xpress) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $52,848
$KNX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $KNX stock to their portfolio, and 294 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 3,770,068 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,960,257
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,055,750 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,404,567
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP removed 1,754,822 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,317,208
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 1,669,013 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,585,375
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,628,760 shares (+8856.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,834,772
- CEREDEX VALUE ADVISORS LLC removed 1,435,562 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,432,591
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,429,769 shares (-40.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,180,653
