New Analyst Forecast: $KNX Given $54.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KNX. Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a price target of 54.0 for KNX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KNX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KNX forecast page.

$KNX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KNX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $54.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $55.0 on 10/08/2024

$KNX Insider Trading Activity

$KNX insiders have traded $KNX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN P KNIGHT (Executive Chairman) sold 29,779 shares for an estimated $1,702,959

DOUGLAS L COL purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $226,830

PLOEG DAVID VANDER sold 500 shares for an estimated $28,552

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 231 institutional investors add shares of $KNX stock to their portfolio, and 228 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.