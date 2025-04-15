New Analyst Forecast: $KNX Given $49.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KNX. Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 49.0 for KNX.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KNX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KNX forecast page.
$KNX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KNX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $51.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bruce Chan from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $49.0 on 04/14/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $54.0 on 03/26/2025
$KNX Insider Trading Activity
$KNX insiders have traded $KNX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN P KNIGHT (Executive Chairman) sold 29,779 shares for an estimated $1,702,959
- DOUGLAS L COL purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $226,830
- PLOEG DAVID VANDER sold 500 shares for an estimated $28,552
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$KNX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 229 institutional investors add shares of $KNX stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 4,620,667 shares (-23.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,080,177
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 3,059,954 shares (-81.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,299,960
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,795,087 shares (+393.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,251,414
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,809,101 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,954,717
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP added 1,337,727 shares (+320.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,953,040
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 1,101,744 shares (+54434.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,914,846
- UBS GROUP AG added 719,239 shares (+285.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,148,436
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.