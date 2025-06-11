New Analyst Forecast: $KNTK Given 'Buy' Rating

Stocks
We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KNTK. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $KNTK.

$KNTK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KNTK in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025
  • Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

$KNTK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KNTK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KNTK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $48.0 on 05/20/2025
  • An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $60.0 on 03/06/2025

$KNTK Insider Trading Activity

$KNTK insiders have traded $KNTK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KNTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GLOBAL FUND II GP LLC ISQ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,916,622 shares for an estimated $497,720,269.

$KNTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $KNTK stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,844,715 shares (-93.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $199,694,497
  • ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP added 1,966,187 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,123,752
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,619,145 shares (+143.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,098,391
  • BARCLAYS PLC added 1,311,986 shares (+612.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,144,552
  • MACQUARIE GROUP LTD added 1,044,394 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,245,824
  • SIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 597,127 shares (+6031.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,014,776
  • BORNITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 420,500 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,840,770

