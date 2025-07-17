New Analyst Forecast: $KNTK Given $57.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KNTK. Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho set a price target of 57.0 for KNTK.

$KNTK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KNTK recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $KNTK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho set a target price of $57.0 on 07/15/2025

Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $43.0 on 07/14/2025

Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $57.0 on 06/05/2025

Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $55.0 on 05/30/2025

Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $55.0 on 05/20/2025

Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $49.0 on 04/29/2025

Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $58.0 on 02/28/2025

$KNTK Insider Trading Activity

$KNTK insiders have traded $KNTK stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KNTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLOBAL FUND II GP LLC ISQ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,916,622 shares for an estimated $497,720,269.

$KNTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $KNTK stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

