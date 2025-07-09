New Analyst Forecast: $KNSA Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KNSA. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $KNSA.

$KNSA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KNSA in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KNSA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KNSA forecast page.

$KNSA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KNSA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $KNSA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eva Fortea Verdejo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $42.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Roger Song from Jefferies set a target price of $45.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 David Nierengarten from Wedbush set a target price of $34.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Geoff Meacham from Citigroup set a target price of $40.0 on 03/13/2025

$KNSA Insider Trading Activity

$KNSA insiders have traded $KNSA stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KNSA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK RAGOSA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 179,353 shares for an estimated $4,522,012 .

. EBEN TESSARI (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 152,576 shares for an estimated $4,002,737 .

. ROSS MOAT (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 143,244 shares for an estimated $3,720,008 .

. SANJ K PATEL (CHAIRMAN & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 99,586 shares for an estimated $2,709,948 .

. MICHAEL R MEGNA (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,909 shares for an estimated $1,111,509 .

. BARRY D QUART has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,448 shares for an estimated $833,001 .

. JOHN F. PAOLINI (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold 200 shares for an estimated $5,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KNSA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1 institutional investors add shares of $KNSA stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. removed 20,371 shares (-20.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $452,439

GOODMAN ADVISORY GROUP, LLC added 1,363 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,272

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.