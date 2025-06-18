New Analyst Forecast: $KMX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KMX. Wedbush gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $KMX.

$KMX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KMX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/21/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KMX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KMX forecast page.

$KMX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KMX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$KMX Insider Trading Activity

$KMX insiders have traded $KMX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM D NASH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 120,513 shares for an estimated $10,030,952 .

. JAMES LYSKI (EVP, Chief Growth & Strat Off) sold 57,986 shares for an estimated $4,717,161

JON G DANIELS (SVP, CAF) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 47,845 shares for an estimated $4,042,263 .

. MOHAMMAD SHAMIM (EVP and CITO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,845 shares for an estimated $1,890,219 .

. JILL A LIVESAY (VP, Controller & PAO) sold 13,009 shares for an estimated $1,053,729

TYLER TUITE (SVP & Chief Product Officer) sold 4,869 shares for an estimated $411,820

ENRIQUE N MAYOR-MORA (EVP & CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $407,150

MITCHELL D STEENROD purchased 1,300 shares for an estimated $85,137

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 341 institutional investors add shares of $KMX stock to their portfolio, and 416 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.