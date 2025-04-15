New Analyst Forecast: $KMX Given $92.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KMX. Chris Pierce from Needham set a price target of 92.0 for KMX.

$KMX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KMX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $92.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $103.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $88.0 on 12/19/2024

$KMX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KMX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$KMX Insider Trading Activity

$KMX insiders have traded $KMX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM D NASH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 120,513 shares for an estimated $10,030,952 .

. JAMES LYSKI (EVP, Chief Growth & Strat Off) sold 57,986 shares for an estimated $4,717,161

JON G DANIELS (SVP, CAF) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 47,845 shares for an estimated $4,042,263 .

. MOHAMMAD SHAMIM (EVP and CITO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,845 shares for an estimated $1,890,219 .

. JILL A LIVESAY (VP, Controller & PAO) sold 13,009 shares for an estimated $1,053,729

TYLER TUITE (SVP & Chief Product Officer) sold 4,869 shares for an estimated $411,820

ENRIQUE N MAYOR-MORA (EVP & CFO) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $407,150

$KMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of $KMX stock to their portfolio, and 350 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

