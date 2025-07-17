New Analyst Forecast: $KMX Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KMX. Mike Albanese from Benchmark set a price target of 75.0 for KMX.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KMX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KMX forecast page.
$KMX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $KMX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mike Albanese from Benchmark set a target price of $75.0 on 07/17/2025
- David Bellinger from Mizuho set a target price of $78.0 on 07/03/2025
- Daniela Haigian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $80.0 on 07/01/2025
- Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 06/23/2025
- Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $92.0 on 06/23/2025
- Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $81.0 on 06/23/2025
- Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $90.0 on 06/18/2025
$KMX Insider Trading Activity
$KMX insiders have traded $KMX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TYLER TUITE (SVP & Chief Product Officer) sold 4,869 shares for an estimated $411,820
- JON G DANIELS (EVP, CAF) sold 1,540 shares for an estimated $108,785
- MITCHELL D STEENROD purchased 1,300 shares for an estimated $85,137
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$KMX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 329 institutional investors add shares of $KMX stock to their portfolio, and 374 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 5,058,826 shares (-76.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $394,183,721
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,388,465 shares (+346.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $186,109,192
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 2,004,003 shares (-23.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $156,151,913
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,653,141 shares (-64.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,812,746
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 938,184 shares (-84.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,103,297
- UBS GROUP AG added 887,484 shares (+42.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,152,753
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 862,461 shares (+393.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,202,961
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.