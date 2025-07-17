New Analyst Forecast: $KMX Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KMX. Mike Albanese from Benchmark set a price target of 75.0 for KMX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KMX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KMX forecast page.

$KMX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $KMX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Albanese from Benchmark set a target price of $75.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 David Bellinger from Mizuho set a target price of $78.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Daniela Haigian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $80.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $92.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Steven Shemesh from RBC Capital set a target price of $81.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $90.0 on 06/18/2025

$KMX Insider Trading Activity

$KMX insiders have traded $KMX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TYLER TUITE (SVP & Chief Product Officer) sold 4,869 shares for an estimated $411,820

JON G DANIELS (EVP, CAF) sold 1,540 shares for an estimated $108,785

MITCHELL D STEENROD purchased 1,300 shares for an estimated $85,137

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 329 institutional investors add shares of $KMX stock to their portfolio, and 374 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.