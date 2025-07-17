Stocks
KMTS

New Analyst Forecast: $KMTS Given $27.0 Price Target

July 17, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KMTS. Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a price target of 27.0 for KMTS.

$KMTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMTS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $KMTS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Larry Biegelsen from Wells Fargo set a target price of $27.0 on 07/17/2025
  • David Roman from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $23.0 on 04/16/2025
  • Mike Polark from Wolfe Research set a target price of $29.0 on 03/31/2025
  • Rick Wise from Stifel set a target price of $28.0 on 03/31/2025
  • Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $27.0 on 03/31/2025

Stocks
KMTS

