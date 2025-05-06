New Analyst Forecast: $KMI Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KMI. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $KMI.
$KMI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
$KMI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KMI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.
$KMI Insider Trading Activity
$KMI insiders have traded $KMI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL C MORGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $4,295,800.
- THOMAS A MARTIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 109,121 shares for an estimated $2,991,901.
- JOHN W SCHLOSSER (V.P. (President, Terminals)) sold 75,461 shares for an estimated $2,010,952
- AMY W CHRONIS purchased 2,241 shares for an estimated $55,789
$KMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 740 institutional investors add shares of $KMI stock to their portfolio, and 686 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 5,982,162 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $163,911,238
- NORGES BANK added 5,909,050 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,907,970
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 5,264,246 shares (-25.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,240,340
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 5,090,520 shares (-26.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,480,248
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 4,396,977 shares (+24.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,477,169
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 3,718,521 shares (+212.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,089,404
- STATE STREET CORP removed 3,577,157 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $98,014,101
