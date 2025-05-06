New Analyst Forecast: $KMI Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KMI. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $KMI.

$KMI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

$KMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KMI stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

on 04/03. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.

$KMI Insider Trading Activity

$KMI insiders have traded $KMI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL C MORGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $4,295,800 .

. THOMAS A MARTIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 109,121 shares for an estimated $2,991,901 .

. JOHN W SCHLOSSER (V.P. (President, Terminals)) sold 75,461 shares for an estimated $2,010,952

AMY W CHRONIS purchased 2,241 shares for an estimated $55,789

$KMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 740 institutional investors add shares of $KMI stock to their portfolio, and 686 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

