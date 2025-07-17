New Analyst Forecast: $KMI Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KMI. Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a price target of 34.0 for KMI.
$KMI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $KMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $34.0 on 07/17/2025
- Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $32.0 on 06/23/2025
- Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $27.0 on 06/05/2025
- Selman Akyol from Stifel set a target price of $28.0 on 06/03/2025
- Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 05/06/2025
- Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $28.0 on 04/29/2025
- Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $28.0 on 01/29/2025
$KMI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KMI stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 04/29 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
$KMI Insider Trading Activity
$KMI insiders have traded $KMI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL C MORGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $4,295,800.
- THOMAS A MARTIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $2,499,930.
- JOHN W SCHLOSSER (V.P. (President, Terminals)) sold 75,461 shares for an estimated $2,010,952
$KMI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 768 institutional investors add shares of $KMI stock to their portfolio, and 724 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 15,141,617 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $431,990,333
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 8,835,814 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $252,085,773
- BLACKSTONE INC. added 6,988,375 shares (+160.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $199,378,338
- 59 NORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 6,857,982 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,658,226
- STATE STREET CORP removed 5,976,324 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,504,523
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 5,725,665 shares (+39.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,353,222
- FIRST PACIFIC ADVISORS, LP removed 3,137,049 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,500,007
