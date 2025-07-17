New Analyst Forecast: $KMI Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KMI. Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a price target of 34.0 for KMI.

$KMI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $KMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $34.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Theresa Chen from Barclays set a target price of $32.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $27.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Selman Akyol from Stifel set a target price of $28.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital set a target price of $28.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Spiro Dounis from Citigroup set a target price of $28.0 on 01/29/2025

$KMI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KMI stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/30, 04/29 and 0 sales.

on 05/30, 04/29 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales.

on 05/05, 03/17, 01/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

$KMI Insider Trading Activity

$KMI insiders have traded $KMI stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL C MORGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $4,295,800 .

. THOMAS A MARTIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $2,499,930 .

. JOHN W SCHLOSSER (V.P. (President, Terminals)) sold 75,461 shares for an estimated $2,010,952

$KMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 768 institutional investors add shares of $KMI stock to their portfolio, and 724 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

