New Analyst Forecast: $KMB Given $156.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KMB. Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 156.0 for KMB.

$KMB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $148.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $156.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 03/28/2025

$KMB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KMB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.

$KMB Insider Trading Activity

$KMB insiders have traded $KMB stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW DREXLER (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,338 shares for an estimated $2,295,194.

$KMB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 701 institutional investors add shares of $KMB stock to their portfolio, and 826 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

