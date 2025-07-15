New Analyst Forecast: $KMB Given $134.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KMB. Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a price target of 134.0 for KMB.
$KMB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KMB recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $KMB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $146.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Lauren Lieberman from Barclays set a target price of $134.0 on 07/15/2025
- Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $162.0 on 04/23/2025
- Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $156.0 on 04/23/2025
- Javier Escalante from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $155.0 on 04/23/2025
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $146.0 on 04/17/2025
- Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $131.0 on 04/11/2025
- Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 03/28/2025
$KMB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KMB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
$KMB Insider Trading Activity
$KMB insiders have traded $KMB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KMB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW DREXLER (Vice President and Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,338 shares for an estimated $1,878,158.
- KATY CHEN (President, Int'l Personal Care) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,534 shares for an estimated $330,522.
$KMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 713 institutional investors add shares of $KMB stock to their portfolio, and 846 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,833,005 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $402,909,971
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,887,375 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $243,320,384
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,339,413 shares (+2982.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $190,491,316
- TRINITY FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,278,037 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $164,764,530
- ILEX CAPITAL PARTNERS (UK) LLP removed 1,056,333 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,231,679
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 955,872 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,944,115
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 899,126 shares (+73.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $127,873,699
