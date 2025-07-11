New Analyst Forecast: $KLG Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KLG. David Palmer from Evercore ISI Group set a price target of 23.0 for KLG.

$KLG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $KLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Palmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $23.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $18.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Rob Dickerson from Jefferies set a target price of $16.0 on 01/28/2025

on 01/28/2025 Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $18.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 01/17/2025

$KLG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $KLG stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

