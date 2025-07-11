New Analyst Forecast: $KLG Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KLG. David Palmer from Evercore ISI Group set a price target of 23.0 for KLG.
$KLG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $KLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Palmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $23.0 on 07/11/2025
- Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $18.0 on 03/24/2025
- Rob Dickerson from Jefferies set a target price of $16.0 on 01/28/2025
- Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $18.0 on 01/24/2025
- Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $16.0 on 01/17/2025
$KLG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $KLG stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 2,239,966 shares (+280.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,642,522
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 963,142 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,195,420
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 673,403 shares (-95.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,420,921
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 481,623 shares (-4.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,598,746
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 444,120 shares (+17.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,851,311
- CREDIT AGRICOLE S A added 403,970 shares (+10.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,051,122
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 350,507 shares (+73.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,985,604
