New Analyst Forecast: $KLAC Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $KLAC.

$KLAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KLAC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

$KLAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLAC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KLAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $740.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Edward Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $740.0 on 05/01/2025

Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $750.0 on 04/15/2025

Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $655.0 on 01/22/2025

$KLAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KLAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$KLAC Insider Trading Activity

$KLAC insiders have traded $KLAC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD P WALLACE (President and CEO) sold 10,802 shares for an estimated $7,381,006

BREN D. HIGGINS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,027 shares for an estimated $5,859,159.

$KLAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 768 institutional investors add shares of $KLAC stock to their portfolio, and 794 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

