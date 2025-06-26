New Analyst Forecast: $KLAC Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $KLAC.
$KLAC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KLAC in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KLAC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KLAC forecast page.
$KLAC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLAC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KLAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $740.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Edward Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $740.0 on 05/01/2025
- Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $750.0 on 04/15/2025
- Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $655.0 on 01/22/2025
$KLAC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KLAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$KLAC Insider Trading Activity
$KLAC insiders have traded $KLAC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD P WALLACE (President and CEO) sold 10,802 shares for an estimated $7,381,006
- BREN D. HIGGINS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,027 shares for an estimated $5,859,159.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$KLAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 768 institutional investors add shares of $KLAC stock to their portfolio, and 794 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 675,430 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $459,157,313
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 404,634 shares (+27.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $275,070,193
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 383,182 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $260,487,123
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 350,072 shares (-17.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,978,945
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 341,905 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $232,427,018
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 307,560 shares (-5.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $209,079,288
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 280,629 shares (-2.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $190,771,594
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.