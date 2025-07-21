New Analyst Forecast: $KLAC Given $960.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KLAC. Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a price target of 960.0 for KLAC.

$KLAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLAC recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $KLAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $864.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $960.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $980.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Joseph Quatrochi from Wells Fargo set a target price of $920.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Atif Malik from Citigroup set a target price of $1035.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Shane Brett from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $916.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Matthew Prisco from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $950.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Edward Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $950.0 on 06/17/2025

$KLAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KLAC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.

$KLAC Insider Trading Activity

$KLAC insiders have traded $KLAC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD P WALLACE (President and CEO) sold 10,802 shares for an estimated $7,381,006

BREN D. HIGGINS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,027 shares for an estimated $5,859,159 .

. VIRENDRA A KIRLOSKAR (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 39 shares for an estimated $34,768

$KLAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 735 institutional investors add shares of $KLAC stock to their portfolio, and 699 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

